Pinocchio: New Trailer And A Bunch Of New Images Are Released

Disney is continuing its live-action remakes this year, and we finally have the trailer for Pinocchio, which is set to debut on Disney+ very soon. In fact, it's dropping on Disney+ in just over two weeks, and it's a little insane that we're just starting to get some real promotional material for this movie now. However, Disney might be taking the Netflix model in that streaming releases don't always need the biggest push regarding marketing. Also, they are releasing it during Disney+ Day, when everyone is already going to be talking about the service. So eyes will be on Disney and Disney+ specifically, so why not drop a new movie for all to see? We got a new poster, a trailer, and a ton of new images to check out.

Academy Award® winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live-action and CGI retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the woodcarver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his real son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio's guide as well as his "conscience"; Academy Award® nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is "Honest" John; Academy Award® nominee Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman.

The live-action remakes that Disney is doing have been very hit or miss for people. Some people have really liked them and the box office seems to indicate that there is a market for these movies. However, when it comes to the critical reception, things tend to be a little more lukewarm. As for this one, it's being called "live-action" here but it's really only live-action in the sense that the human beings are real and the other fantastical characters are CGI. As far as this one goes, the CGI doesn't look that bad. The Pinocchio puppet at least looks fairly wooden, which is what he's supposed to look like, but there are a couple of angles that make him look a little weird. The whale scene looks like it's here to give a whole new generation of kids nightmares. The trailer shows plenty of stuff that looks like shot-for-shot remakes, but maybe they will do something fun with this one. We'll have to see, and we don't have to wait too long to find out. September 8th is Disney+ Day, and then September 9th is the start of the D23 Expo, so there should be plenty of stuff for Disney fans to sink their teeth into that weekend.

