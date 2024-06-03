Posted in: Casting, Movies | Tagged: badlands, elle fanning, predator

Predator: Prey Sequel 'Badlands' Will Star Elle Fanning

The next Predator film has found its lead. Elle Fanning will star in Badlands from director Dan Trachtenberg.

Predator is a franchise with a lot of momentum behind it right now, coming off the very successful franchise re-starter Prey. The next film is titled Badlands, as we told you earlier this year, and today that film found its star in Elle Fanning (The Great). The film will be directed by Dan Trachtenberg, who helmed Prey and is now helping shepherd the franchise going forward. Patrick Aison wrote the script for Badlands after working with Trachtenberg on Prey. The Hollywood Reporter had the news of the casting.

Predator Was Saved By Prey. Now, Fans Will Benefit

The Predator franchise contains seven films and countless comics, video games, novels, toys, and more. The original 1987 film is considered a crowning achievement in action filmmaking and starred Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers, Jesse Ventura, and more. The sequels never really lived up to that one, especially the crossover films with the Alien franchise, but 2022's Prey broke new ground and reinvigorated the franchise for a new generation. If lead Amber Midthunder returns for the proposed sequel, she will be the first to lead more than one film in the franchise.

And make no mistake, they need to make that sequel. But that they are expanding what was basically a dead IP as far as the box office is concerned is fantastic. I would bet that after the buzz of Prey, they will try to bring the franchise back to theaters instead of sticking it on Hulu. Man, who would have thought a few years ago that Predator and Alien would be viable theatrical franchises again? It makes my heart happy. No timetable for production or release is known as of right now for Badlands. But you know we will keep you posted.

