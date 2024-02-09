Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: badlands, dan trachtenberg, predator, prey

Predator Sequel Titled Badlands Announced, Dan Trachtenberg Back

Predator is back in a big way. A new film in the franchsie is on the way, with Prey director Dan Trachtenberg back behind the camera.

Predator fans are about to experience a new era. After the success of Prey, a new Predator film titled Badlands is on the way, and Prey director Dan Trachtenberg is back to direct as well. Like Prey, he broke the story with writer Patrick Aison, who will write the script. This is, however, not a sequel to Prey, but according to THR, it will take place in the future. It will star a female lead. Other projects set in the franchise are being planned, with Prey 2 being bandied about as well. Badlands is set to go into production in July.

Predator Was Saved By Prey. Now, Fans Will Benefit

The Predator franchise contains seven films and countless comics, video games, novels, toys, and more. The original 1987 film is considered a crowning achievement in action filmmaking and starred Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers, Jesse Ventura, and more. The sequels never really lived up to that one, especially the crossover films with the Alien franchise, but 2022's Prey broke new ground and reinvigorated the franchise for a new generation. If lead Amber Midthunder returns for the proposed sequel, she will be the first to lead more than one film in the franchise.

And make no mistake, they need to make that sequel. But that they are expanding what was basically a dead IP as far as the box office is concerned is fantastic. I would bet that after the buzz of Prey, they will try to bring the franchise back to theaters instead of sticking it on Hulu. Man, who would have thought a few years ago that Predator and Alien would be viable theatrical franchises again? It makes my heart happy. They are meeting with actresses as we speak to lead Badlands, and when the cast is assembled, we will bring it to you.

