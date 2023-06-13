Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: dan trachtenberg, film, horror, hulu, prey

The Director of Hulu's Prey Reflects on the Film's Positive Reception

The director of Hulu's Predator film Prey is opening up about the exceptionally positive response it earned from both critics and fans.

The 2022 science fiction film Prey was the most recent return to the Predator franchise, offering fans a new spin on an expansive continuity that hasn't always been guaranteed success. Fortunately, Prey managed to (massively) improve upon its modern predecessors with a refreshing side story that feels imperative to the industry and the franchise as a whole. Now, the film's director is expressing his feelings about the popularity it managed to garner in just under a year.

Prey Director Discusses the Film's Overall Success

When asked about Prey obtaining the overwhelmingly positive reception from viewers, critics, and even within the smaller not-so-horror-friendly circle of movie aficionados, the film's director Dan Trachtenberg tells Collider, "It's awesome. I share your sentiment. I can't tell you how many times in film school repeating, 'Raiders of the Lost Ark was not made for [the] Academy,' and I always felt like, 'Why that and then nothing else after?' And always thinking John Woo should have won. Nobody makes movies like that. That's as much of an auteur as Tarantino is an auteur. Why is that not being viewed that way? And the craft that goes into making sequences like he makes them. Don't get me started on stunts and all that stuff."

Trachtenberg elaborates, "So I've always wanted to see that, but I will also say that I would never want there to be a genre film [category]. To me, it's like, 'No, you want to make something that does fulfill the ultimate thing of, what a thrill ride, and also people are finding it to be insightful and emotional and empowering,' that it's doing all the things that we want to award a movie for while also being thrilling." He later adds, "We were nominated for PGAs, which is amazing for [Jhane Myers], who was a producer, Comanche herself. That's [huge] in my mental thing and all the other awards-y stuff. All that stuff has been awesome, and just being in the conversation when you make something like this, it's always a balance of medicine and ice cream, you know?"

Did you enjoy a return to the Predator franchise via Hulu's Prey?

