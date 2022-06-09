Predator: New Film Prey Will Feature A "Different Breed" Than Before

Predator fans are in a tizzy this week as we finally got the full trailer for Prey, the latest film in the saga, coming on August 5th to Hulu. This film is set 300 years in the past and set in the Comanche nation. Even cooler is that when released, you will be able to watch it in the Comanche dialect. Director Dan Trachtenberg is doing the rounds for the film and told ComicBook that the Predator in this film is going to be one we are not used to seeing:

This Predator Film Looks Fantastic

"I think our Predator in my mind, not only does he exist, you know, 300 years before, but I think in sci-fi movie terms, time moves very slowly. If the way that Star Wars functions or even Star Trek, you know, it's like 300 years. Ships aren't suddenly like so different. But I think this guy's perhaps from a different hemisphere of the planet and a little bit of a different breed," he adds. "So even his look is a little new; it's familiar but new. So I'm excited for people, even for diehard fans, to really see something they hadn't seen before."

The cast for the film is comprised almost entirely of Native and First Nation's talent, including Amber Midthunder ("The Ice Road," "Roswell, New Mexico"), Harlan Kywayat, Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp ("Sooyii"), Michelle Thrush ("The Journey Home"), and Julian Black Antelope ("Tribal"). It looks fantastic and full of really creative action sequences and breathing new life into a franchise that desperately needs it. It is a shame that this will not see theaters, though, as some of this action looks tailor-made for the big screen. Maybe they will give it a short run. In any case, expectations are through the roof, and I cannot wait for Prey to hit Hulu in August.