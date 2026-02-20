Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: Pressure

Pressure: How The Weather Impacted D-Day In The Official Trailer

Focus Features released the official trailer and images for Pressure, showing how Mother Nature herself nearly derailed the D-Day invasion.

Article Summary Focus Features unveils the official trailer for Pressure, highlighting WWII's D-Day weather chaos.

Brendan Fraser stars as General Eisenhower, leading the tense 72-hour countdown before the invasion.

The film explores the pivotal role of weather forecasting and decision-making in Operation Overlord.

Pressure hits theaters May 29, 2026, bringing a gripping new perspective to World War II cinema.

You would think after so many movies about World War II, we would have run out of "untold stories" to tell, but it turns out there are more to come, and Pressure is going to really appeal to that military strategist nerd in your friend group. There are a lot of things that have to go right for a successful attack, and when it comes to D-Day, one of the things that threatened to get in the way was Mother Nature herself. The official trailer, released by Focus Features, details the decisions made by General Dwight D. Eisenhower, played by Brendan Fraser, as he continues his career renaissance.

May is a bit early for what is usually considered an Oscar-bait movie, and Oscar voters love WWII because the average age of an Academy voter is roughly 102, but the window for when a movie can be released and still be in the running for awards by the time the year comes to an end shrinks every year. The main problem Pressure could have is finding a place at the box office, but this is the sort of movie that wasn't going to have a ton of mainstream appeal anyway, and the people who like films like this were likely going to seek it out the minute they knew it existed.

Pressure: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Synopsis: In the tense 72 hours before D-Day, and with the fate of the free world hanging in the balance, Pressure follows General Dwight D. Eisenhower and Captain James Stagg as they face an impossible choice—launch the largest and most dangerous seaborne invasion in history or risk losing the war altogether.

Pressure, directed by Anthony Maras, stars Andrew Scott, Brendan Fraser, Kerry Condon, Chris Messina, and Damian Lewis. It is written by David Haig and Anthony Maras, with Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Cass Marks, and Lucas Webb serving as producers, and Anna Marsh, Ron Halpern, Joe Naftalin, Anthony Maras, Angela Moneke, and Sheeraz Shah serving as executive producers. Pressure will be released in theaters on May 29, 2026.

