Insidious 6 Will Release in Theaters Next Year, Lin Shaye Back Again

Sony and Blumhouse will release Insidious 6 in theaters on August 21, 2026, with filming set to start next week.

Article Summary Insidious 6 hits theaters August 21, 2026, with Lin Shaye and Amelia Eve set to star once again.

Jacob Chase will direct Insidious 6 from a script he co-wrote with David Leslie Johnson.

The Insidious franchise has grossed over $740 million worldwide across five films so far.

The Red Door was the franchise’s biggest hit; is another Ghost and Patrick Wilson song in the cards?

Insidious 6 is on the way from Blumhouse and Sony. The next installment of the franchise will hit theaters on August 21, 2026. Franchise stalwart Lin Shaye is back to star again, and she will be joined by Amelia Eve. Jacob Chase directs off a script he wrote with David Leslie Johnson, according to Deadline. Cameras start rolling next week. The film will be produced by Jason Blum, Oren Peli, James Wan, and Leigh Whannell, with executive producers Ryan Turek, Steven Schneider, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and Johnson.

Insidious 6 Will Not Be The Final Title

The Insidious franchise consists of five previous films. They have combined to gross over $740 million worldwide, while keeping the budgets to a minimum. The last film in the series, Insidious: The Red Door, was released in 2023 and became the highest-grossing of the entire franchise, pulling in $190 million. There was talk of a spin-off film starring Mandy Moore and Kumail Nanjiani with Jeremy Slater writing and directing, but there has not been a peep about that one in some time. Most importantly, The Red Door saw metal band Ghost contribute a song to the film, with star Patrick Wilson supplying vocals, and it is tremendous. Can they reunite for this one, too, please?

Let's be honest, most of the Insidious films have not been very good. The Conjuring Universe pretty much overshadowed it, as they started coming out around the same time. After the success that the franchise just had last weekend, there was little doubt that Blumhouse and Sony wouldn't look to get another one of these in the hopper fast. The Conjuring: Last Rites' success just expedited it if you ask me. I remain happy for Shaye, though. She is the bright spot of these films, and as long as she is in them, there is hope for the quality of that first film to return.

