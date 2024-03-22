Posted in: Clip, Movies | Tagged: conor mcgregor, jake gyllenhaal, prime video, road house

Road House Takes A Look At Jake Gyllenhaal's Dalton

Road House will debut on Prime Video this Thursday, and a new featurette was posted taking a look at Jake Gyllenhaal's Dalton.

Article Summary Road House, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, premieres on Prime Video this Thursday.

The film features UFC fighter Conor McGregor in his acting debut.

Directed by Doug Liman, the movie is a remake of the 80s cult classic.

Despite buzz from SXSW, Amazon has opted not to release it in theaters.

Road House is set to release tomorrow on Prime Video, with a lot of buzz coming out of SXSW in Texas. The only complaint was that most of us would not get to see the film in a theater. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Joaquim de Almeida, Conor McGregor, Lukas Gage, Arturo Castro, B.K. Cannon, Beau Knapp, Darren Barnet, Dominique Columbus, Bob Menery, Catfish Jean, Kevin Carroll, Travis Van Winkle, and Hannah Lanier; Doug Liman directs the remake.

Road House Not In Theaters?

In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the 80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal) takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems—directed by Doug Liman, screenplay by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry. Based on the motion picture "Road House" screenplay by David Lee Henry and Hilary Henkin. Story by Anthony Bagarozzi, Charles Mondry, and David Lee Henry. Produced by Joel Silver p.g.a., executive producers are JJ Hook, Alison Winter, Aaron Auch, and Audie Attar.

This remake was a big deal for a bit, as it marks the acting debut of Conor McGregor, and the UFC even had Gyllenhaal film his fight scenes in front of an actual fight crowd at UFC 285 last year. Since then, a lot has gone down in McGregor's life, and for some reason, Amazon has decided that they don't see a reason to release this into theaters for a bit. I think that is a mistake, and they should do a hybrid release like they did with Ben Affleck's Air last spring. Now that people are enjoying the film, it makes even more sense to give it a run while there is not much on the release horizon in theaters. Make some money back, Amazon!

Road House will be on Prime Video to watch this Thursday.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!