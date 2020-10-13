Prince Of Darkness 4K Blu-ray Coming From Scream Factory

John Carpenter's underrated Prince of Darkness is coming to 4K UHD Blu-ray for the first time on January 19th, thanks to Scream Factory. The 1987 film stars Donald Pleasence, Jameson Parker, Lisa Blount, Alice Cooper, Victor Wong, and Dennis Dun, and is not often talked about for being one of the iconic director's best. It is, however, and Scream Factory is blowing out the release. This is packed with tons of special features on all aspects of making the film, especially the music. This is one of Carpenter's best, especially the main theme. If you order from them directly, you not only get a poster of the cover art, but a collector's edition with a bonus 7-inch vinyl release from Sacred Bones Records is included. This features soundtrack pieces from Prince of Darkness, including the kick-ass 2017 version of the main theme, and a new song recorded this year by Carpenter, his son Cody, and Daniel Davies. See the set below, read the details, and go here to order.

Prince Of Darkness 4K Details & Specs

"Get ready for the ultimate presentation of the heart-pounding supernatural thriller by heralded master of horror director John Carpenter (Halloween, The Fog, They Live), as the Prince of Darkness Collector's Edition (4k UHD/Blu-Ray™) will be released from Scream Factory™ on January 19th. Starring Donald Pleasence (Halloween), Jameson Parker (Simon & Simon), Lisa Blount (Needful Things), rock icon Alice Cooper, Victor Wong and Dennis Dun (both from Carpenter's Big Trouble In Little China), Carpenter's Prince of Darkness is about a terrifying battle between mankind and the ultimate evil."

4K UHD Bonus Features

· New 7.1 Dolby Atmos audio

· In Dolby Vision (HDR Compatible)

· Audio Commentary with director John Carpenter and actor Peter Jason

Blu-ray™ Bonus Features

· New 7.1 Dolby Atmos audio

· Sympathy for The Devil –Interview with Writer/Director John Carpenter

· Alice at the Apocalypse –interview with Alice Cooper

· The Messenger – Interview with Actor & Special Visual Effects Supervisor Robert Grasmere

· Hell On Earth – A look at the film's score with Co-Composer Alan Howarth

· Horror's Hallowed Grounds with host Sean Clark

· Alternate Opening from TV Version

· Radio Spots

· Still Gallery

· Original Theatrical Trailer