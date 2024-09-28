Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: Jurassic Work Rebirth

Producer Confirms Jurassic World Rebirth Has Wrapped Production

Producer Frank Marshall has confirmed that Jurassic World Rebirth has wrapped production and will be released on July 2, 2025.

Production began over the summer, wrapping up after a three-month shoot using both VFX and animatronics.

Despite Jurassic World: Dominion's critical flop, its box office success ensures the franchise continues.

Gareth Edwards directs with a star-studded cast including Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali.

Jurassic World Rebirth entered production over the summer and has been shooting ever since. We heard from a few cast members here and there about working on the film. We also got an official title reveal, a summary, and two images as well. So it very much looked like things were moving nicely along, which made sense considering it has a July 2025 release date and isn't going to be one of those movies that doesn't have a lot of VFX work. It will take time to make all of this look good, even if cast members are saying they are using some animatronics. Judging by when things kicked off, this was a three-month shoot, more or less, and according to producer Frank Marshall on his official X/Twitter account, they have wrapped.

It feels like it happened half a lifetime ago, but Jurassic World: Dominion was released in June 2022. While it didn't exactly do well critically at all, commercially, the film did exceptionally well and made over a billion at the worldwide box office. When you crack a billion in a post-COVID world, the reviews matter very little compared to that number. However, even with the billion-dollar box office, the COVID delays in terms of filming really hurt this production, and it seemed like Universal might be moving on. We really shouldn't be surprised that they are not with this franchise because, again, this is the third film in this franchise to gross over a billion dollars at the box office.

Jurassic World Rebirth: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A new era is born.

Next summer, three years after the Jurassic World trilogy concluded with each film surpassing $1 billion at the global box office, the enduring Jurassic series evolves in an ingenious new direction with Jurassic World Rebirth.

Anchored by iconic action superstar Scarlett Johansson, breakthrough talent Jonathan Bailey and two-time Oscar® winner Mahershala Ali, this action-packed new chapter sees an intrepid team racing to secure DNA samples from the three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air. Also starring acclaimed international stars Rupert Friend and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the film is directed by dynamic visualist Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) from a script by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet's ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Academy Award® nominee Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world's three most massive dinosaurs. When Zora's operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that's been hidden from the world for decades.

Ali is Duncan Kincaid, Zora's most trusted team leader; Emmy nominee and Olivier Award winner Jonathan Bailey (Wicked, Bridgerton) plays paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis; Emmy nominee Rupert Friend (Homeland, Obi-Wan Kenobi) appears as Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer, Murder on the Orient Express) plays Reuben Delgado, the father of the shipwrecked civilian family.

The cast includes Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez) as Reuben's family. The film also features, as members of Zora and Krebs' crews, Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF) and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Jurassic World Rebirth is directed by BAFTA winner Edwards from a script by Koepp (War of the Worlds), based on characters created by Michael Crichton. The film is produced by Oscar® nominee Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, both longtime Jurassic franchise producers and of this summer's blockbuster, Twisters. The film is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Denis L. Stewart and Jim Spencer. Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025.

