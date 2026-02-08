Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: Project Hail Mary

Project Hail Mary: Final Trailer And Poster Released

Amazon MGM Studios have released the final trailer and poster for Project Hail Mary, but if you're avoiding spoilers, maybe avoid this trailer.

Article Summary Amazon MGM Studios debuts final trailer for Project Hail Mary, offering an in-depth look at the sci-fi film

The trailer reveals major story elements; viewers wanting to avoid spoilers should steer clear of new footage

Project Hail Mary’s marketing focuses on key aspects of Andy Weir’s bestselling novel to attract audiences

With anticipation building, Project Hail Mary hits theaters on March 20, 2026, from director Drew Goddard

The final trailer and a new poster for Project Hail Mary have dropped, and much like the rest of the marketing for this movie, it's showing us a lot of footage. While fans in the comment sections have continued to say there is still a lot more to see, if you're trying to go into this movie knowing as little as possible, you should keep avoiding the marketing. It's pretty obvious that Amazon MGM Studios is going into this one with an idea of what aspect of the book they think will draw audiences in, and there isn't any getting around that. Either way, there is probably still a good reason to see this. If nothing else, we know Andy Weir's novels can translate well to the screen, so it's a pretty safe bet it could happen again.

Project Hail Mary: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: Science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction… but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone.

Project Hail Mary, directed by Drew Goddard, stars Ryan Gosling, Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub. It will be released in theaters on March 20, 2026.

