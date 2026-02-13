Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: Project Hail Mary

Project Hail Mary: IMAX Poster Has Been Released

Amazon MGM Studios has released a new IMAX and 70MM poster for the upcoming Project Hail Mary, which will be released on March 20, 2026.

Amazon MGM Studios has some big adaptations set to come out in just a couple of weeks, and Project Hail Mary is absolutely one of the bigger ones. We got the final trailer and a big game spot last weekend, but they dropped a new IMAX poster today for all of us to see. If there is a film that is probably going to be worth seeing in IMAX, it's going to be this one. The visuals look fantastic, but movies that take place in space are the ones that can really be enhanced by the IMAX experience. The big screens make you feel even farther away from home, and considering the plot of this film? That tracks. Also, you lucky buggers who have a 70MM theater nearby, what does it feel like to be one of the favored ones?

Project Hail Mary: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: Science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction… but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone.

Project Hail Mary, directed by Drew Goddard, stars Ryan Gosling, Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub. It will be released in theaters on March 20, 2026.

