Mortal Kombat Film Two Pack Steelbook Hitting Best Buy In January

Mortal Kombat and Mortal Kombat Annihilation will get a two-pack Steelbook release at Best Buy next month. Preorders are live right now, and while the disc details are not available, I am guessing it will just be a two-pack of the discs we have gotten on Blu-ray already. A digital copy will also be included. Of course, this is in advance of the release of a new film in the franchise coming sometime in 2021. It was originally supposed to release right around when this hits the shelf on January 26th. You can see the Steelbook below.

Mortal Kombat Is Ok. Annihilation Is Not.

Here are the special features that came on the previous releases:

Mortal Kombat: The Journey Begins (SD, 39 minutes): Anyone old enough to remember this laughably unwatchable animated tie-in will remember how wince-inducingly awful it truly is. The animation has to be seen to be believed. Mortal Kombat Videogame Trailer (HD, 1 minute): A brief preview of the upcoming PS3/Xbox 360 game. Jade Classic Character Costume : A code is included that will allow PS3 gamers who buy the new game to unlock Jade's classic costume. Mortal Kombat Theatrical Trailer (SD, 2 minutes)



And for Annihilation, there was just the trailer for the film and a video game trailer. So, I would not go into buying this thinking that you are going to get any huge bang for your buck here. If I remember correctly, the original releases also had some color-coding issues, so hopefully, they at least went in and fixed those before making this as well. If you are a huge fan of the games, this is a nice piece for your collection. If you aren't, maybe skip this one. Hopefully, the new film is miles better than these two. You can preorder this if you want it right here.