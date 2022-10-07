Pulp Fiction Is Coming To 4K On December 6th
Pulp Fiction, Quentin Tarantino's 1994 masterpiece, is finally getting a 4K Blu-ray release. The disc will release on December 6th, and that includes a brand new Steelbook as well. Unfortunately, there is nothing new features-wise on the disc; all that is included are special features we have seen on the many releases over the years on Blu-ray. Still, having this in 4K is the sell here. It will also include a digital copy of the film. Check out the cover for both the regular edition and the Steelbook.
Pulp Fiction 4K Blu-ray Release Details
"Writer and director Quentin Tarantino delivered one of the most influential films of the 1990s with the critically acclaimed contemporary classic PULP FICTION. Now, for the first time ever, fans can experience the groundbreaking and wildly entertaining tour de force on 4K Ultra HD™ Digital, 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray™, and in a Limited-Edition Collector's SteelBook® December 6th, 2022, from Paramount Home Entertainment. A touchstone of postmodern film, PULP FICTION is a must-have for every film fan's collection. Winner of the Palme d'Or at the 1995 Cannes Film Festival, the film also won the Independent Spirit Award for Best Feature and the Academy Award® for Best Original Screenplay. The film features a star-studded cast, including John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Amanda Plummer, Maria de Medeiros, Ving Rhames, Eric Stoltz, Rosanna Arquette, Christopher Walken, and Bruce Willis. The PULP FICTION 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and Limited-Edition Collector's SteelBook include the feature film in sparkling 4K Ultra HD, access to a Digital copy of the film, as well as the following legacy bonus content."
Here is the features list for the discs:
4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc
- Not the Usual Mindless Boring Getting to Know You Chit Chat
- Here are Some Facts on the Fiction
- Enhanced Trivia Track (subtitle file)
Blu-ray Disc
- Not the Usual Mindless Boring Getting to Know You Chit Chat
- Here Are Some Facts on the Fiction
- Pulp Fiction: The Facts – Documentary
- Deleted Scenes
- Behind the Scenes Montages
- Production Design Featurette
- Siskel & Ebert "At the Movies"- The Tarantino Generation
- Independent Spirit Awards
- Cannes Film Festival – Palme d'Or Acceptance Speech
- Charlie Rose Show
- Marketing Gallery
- Still Galleries
- Enhanced Trivia Track (text on feature)