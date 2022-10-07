Pulp Fiction Is Coming To 4K On December 6th

Pulp Fiction, Quentin Tarantino's 1994 masterpiece, is finally getting a 4K Blu-ray release. The disc will release on December 6th, and that includes a brand new Steelbook as well. Unfortunately, there is nothing new features-wise on the disc; all that is included are special features we have seen on the many releases over the years on Blu-ray. Still, having this in 4K is the sell here. It will also include a digital copy of the film. Check out the cover for both the regular edition and the Steelbook.

Pulp Fiction 4K Blu-ray Release Details

"Writer and director Quentin Tarantino delivered one of the most influential films of the 1990s with the critically acclaimed contemporary classic PULP FICTION. Now, for the first time ever, fans can experience the groundbreaking and wildly entertaining tour de force on 4K Ultra HD™ Digital, 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray™, and in a Limited-Edition Collector's SteelBook® December 6th, 2022, from Paramount Home Entertainment. A touchstone of postmodern film, PULP FICTION is a must-have for every film fan's collection. Winner of the Palme d'Or at the 1995 Cannes Film Festival, the film also won the Independent Spirit Award for Best Feature and the Academy Award® for Best Original Screenplay. The film features a star-studded cast, including John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Amanda Plummer, Maria de Medeiros, Ving Rhames, Eric Stoltz, Rosanna Arquette, Christopher Walken, and Bruce Willis. The PULP FICTION 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and Limited-Edition Collector's SteelBook include the feature film in sparkling 4K Ultra HD, access to a Digital copy of the film, as well as the following legacy bonus content."

Here is the features list for the discs:

4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc

Not the Usual Mindless Boring Getting to Know You Chit Chat

Here are Some Facts on the Fiction

Enhanced Trivia Track (subtitle file)

Blu-ray Disc

Not the Usual Mindless Boring Getting to Know You Chit Chat

Here Are Some Facts on the Fiction

Pulp Fiction: The Facts – Documentary

Deleted Scenes

Behind the Scenes Montages

Production Design Featurette

Siskel & Ebert "At the Movies"- The Tarantino Generation

Independent Spirit Awards

Cannes Film Festival – Palme d'Or Acceptance Speech

Charlie Rose Show

Marketing Gallery

Still Galleries

Enhanced Trivia Track (text on feature)