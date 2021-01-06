PVT Chat Trailer And Poster Debut, Film Will Release In February

Erotic drama PVT Chat debuted a trailer and poster this morning. Starring Peter Vack, Julia Fox, Buddy Duress, Keith Poulson, Kevin Moccia, and David J. White, the film follows a man who becomes obsessed with a Cam girl he follows and chats with online. Thinking he needs to "save" her like most people who become obsessed with Cam girls, he happens upon her in real life. Things unravel from there…or do they? PVT Chat is directed by Ben Hozie and was featured at the 2020 Fantasia International Film Festival. You can watch the trailer for the film down below.

PVT Chat Synopsis

"Jack is a lonely internet gambler living in New York City. He quickly becomes fixated on Scarlet – a cam girl from San Francisco. As Jack learns more about Scarlet, he discovers her unrealized talent as a painter and begins to fall hard for her. His obsession reaches a boiling point when fantasy materializes in reality, and Jack sees Scarlet on a rainy street in NYC Chinatown. While Scarlet is clearly hiding her whole truth, milking Jack's wallet in the process, she also seems to develop genuine feelings for him. Jack has to find out – is their emotional connection real, or is he just being taken for a ride? PVT Chat releases in select theaters February 5th and digitally February 9th."

PVT Chat, starring Peter Vack, Julia Fox, Buddy Duress, Keith Poulson, Kevin Moccia, and David J. White, will release into select theaters on February 5th and then debuts on digital on February 9th. A good erotic thriller is a fun watch, so here's hoping that this one can live up to the comparisons name-checked on the poster up there.