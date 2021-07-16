Quentin Tarantino Wants To Debut His Stage Play In London's West End

Discussing his recent novelisation of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino was asked on BBC's Front Row tonight what he would do after making his next film, which he believes will be his last. "I've been doing it for thirty years, it's time to do something else…. I'll be older and I'll have a son who's getting older, I see more of me being a man of letters, writing books about cinema, and maybe writing theatre, that's how I see myself in my autumn years." Which gave him the excuse to mention that he's actually already written a stage play, completed after he'd finished writing Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, as well as five episodes of the TV show-within-the-film Bounty Law.

It's not the first time he's mentioned it. In 2019, talking about Once Upon A Time In Hollywood at a BAFTA evening, he said "I finished that script, put it aside, and then I wrote a play. And then I wrote a five-episode TV series. And right now I'm writing a book." Well, we've got the book, we're hearing about the TV spinoff, and it seems that the play is still…in play. But where? Since it was a BBC show, Quentin Tarantino was asked if he would consider bringing that play to London, stated that he hadn't talked to anyone about it, but that his first instinct is to open it in the West End theatres of London. Currently suffering the impact of the pandemic and shutdowns, London's theatres are in a pretty dire situation right now, a new play – his first play – written by Quentin Tarantino might be just the kind of pick-up it needs. Tarantino chose not to give any details about the play, but it's been around for a little while.