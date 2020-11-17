Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: Quentin Tarantino signs 2-Book Deal

Quentin Tarantino has signed a two-book deal with HarperCollins to write a novelization of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and a book about 70s movies. Both books are slated for release next year.

As Deadline reported, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood will be Tarantino's first published novel. It's scheduled for publication next summer. It expands the story of the characters of the movie that got 10 Oscar nominations and won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Brad Pitt. Tarantino has long been a lover of the movie novelizations he read voraciously while growing up, cheap mass-market paperbacks that accompanied a film's release. He will follow in the tradition of a book that teases out the characters played by Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. The throwback novel will start as a Harper Perennial mass market paperback that replicates the look of 70s paperbacks, with e-book and digital audio editions. A deluxe hardcover edition will be published in the fall of 2021.

"In the seventies, movie novelizations were the first adult books I grew up reading," says Tarantino. "And to this day, I have a tremendous amount of affection for the genre. So as a movie-novelization aficionado, I'm proud to announce Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, my contribution to this often marginalized yet beloved sub-genre in literature. I'm also thrilled to further explore my characters and their world in a literary endeavor that can (hopefully) sit alongside its cinematic counterpart."

Tarantino's second book will be nonfiction, Cinema Speculation. Tarantino has often cited film critic Pauline Kael as a literary hero and has often talked about becoming a film critic writing about his favourite films when he retires from directing. Harper describes the book as a "deep dive into the movies of the 1970s, a rich mix of essays, reviews, personal writing, and tantalizing "what if's," from one of cinema's most celebrated filmmakers and its most devoted fan."

The book will probably collect many of the recent essays and reviews Tarantino wrote for the New Beverly Cinema in Los Angeles, the Hollywood movie theatre he owns and curates.