Quentin Tarantino Confirms His Next Film is His Last

Yes, you read that right. Not in the life or death sense of finality, of course, but writer and director Quentin Tarantino has reiterated his initial plans to close out his directorial career.

Tarantino has already provided the film industry with nine films, many of which have become cult classics, major box office hits, or served as inspiration for future filmmakers. We've witnessed his vision in films like Reservoir Dogs or his take on spaghetti-westerns and martial arts films in Kill Bill, so there isn't a lot that he hasn't taken on in his 30 years of filmmaking.

With the looming notion that Tarantino planned to retire after his next film, many hoped it might not occur, so we could see a lot of the ideas he's tossed around over the years – but he remains firm on his instinctual choice. During an appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher, the director states, "That's why I want to quit! Because I know film history and from here on in, directors do not get better."

Explaining his concerns, but also his feeling of peace around his work, he elaborated, "I don't have a reason that I would want to say out loud that's going to win any argument in the court of public opinion or Supreme Court or anything like that. At the same time, working for 30 years doing as many movies as I've done is not as many as other people, but that's a long career. That's a really long career. And I've given it everything I have."

At this point, there really isn't much known about his next (and now last) project, but after over a decade of conversations around a final chapter of Kill Bill – adding a new take on a beloved world could potentially be a perfect way to close out his career.

Do you think Kill Bill 3 is a possibility, or will the director opt for something entirely new?