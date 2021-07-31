Raging Fire: Donnie Yen Cop Actioner Opening in August in the US

Raging Fire, the new Hong Kong action movie starring Donnie Yen and action director Benny Chan's final film, is coming to the US from Well Go USA. It will premiere on August 9th at the New York Asian Film Festival before opening in select theatres across the country on August 13th.

Judging from the trailer, Raging Fire promises insanely over-the-top action sequences that old-school Hong Kong movies are known for. They upped the ante for action movies in the 1980s and 1990s, and many of the biggest Hollywood action movies now have been influenced by them.

As the synopsis reads: "Shan (Donnie Yen) is a highly respected hardline cop with a long history of success on dangerous cases. However, his past unexpectedly comes back to haunt him when a sting operation is attacked by a mysterious group of criminals led by Ngo (Nicholas Tse), his former protégé, a talented former officer who had once respected and admired Shan. However, a terrible mistake three years prior landed him in prison, quickly turning the once-rising star into a furious man with a grudge and the will to destroy everyone who had wronged him—including his former mentor."

Director Benny Chan was one of the best-known Hong Kong action directors that came out of the 1980s wave next to John Woo, Tsui Hark, and Ringo Lam, the latter also passed away over two years ago. The original Hong Kong action auteurs may literally be a dying breed now.

Samuel Jamier, executive director of the NYAFF: "We have been long-time champions of both the late director Benny Chan's work (recipient of our Daniel A. Craft Award for Excellence in Action Cinema in 2014) and Donnie Yen (who personally received the Star Asia Award, now Variety Star Asia Award, back in 2012). The Centerpiece presentation is the keystone event of NYAFF, representing the tone and unique spirit of our festival, which continues to celebrate popular movies alongside the best of international cinema."