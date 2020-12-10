Raya and the Last Dragon Coming to Theaters and PVOD

Today is the Disney Investor day, and the first of the big announcements have come through. We all knew that Disney was likely going to go the same route as Warner Bros. and HBO Max on some level, but they aren't entirely copying them either. While we don't have all of the details yet, it does appear that the next animated feature, Raya and the Last Dragon, will be coming to theaters and Premiere Access, aka PVOD, at the same time. We should be getting more details on this change later in the conference, along with how much Disney is likely going to charge for the movie as a PVOD offering, and will update this story with the details as soon as we get them. We also got a new poster shared on the official Disney Twitter account. From the sounds of the conference, this won't be the only movie that has a hybrid release or ends up skipping theaters to go straight to Disney+.

Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it's up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she'll learn that it'll take more than a dragon to save the world—it's going to take trust and teamwork as well. From directors Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada, co-directors Paul Briggs and John Ripa, producers Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho, and featuring the voices of Kelly Marie Tran as Raya and Awkwafina as the last dragon Sisu, Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Raya and the Last Dragon" opens in U.S. theaters on March 2021.