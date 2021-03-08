Raya and the Last Dragon: Which Marvel Superhero Helped Inspire Raya

When it comes to inspiration for characters, it isn't uncommon for creators to draw from many different types of inspiration. When it comes to a movie like Raya and the Last Dragon, the various people involved drew a lot of inspiration from a bunch of different places. However, when it comes to Raya and one of the places they drew from, writer Qui Nguyen revealed in an interview with us that Star Lord was actually one of the character's they looked to for inspiration because they couldn't find a female superhero that had the qualities they wanted for Raya.

"We were mainly leaning into Star Lord as a character because we couldn't find any female superheroes that were like what we needed, that was as nuanced and as funny," Nguyen explained. "And then we realized that to build this character was going to be something that was going to take a lot of personal passion and a lot of personal effort from not just us here, but also the main story artists that were part of this, our co-writer Adele [Lim], our head of story Fawn [Veerasunthorn], and our producer Osnat [Shurer]. We worked hard to make sure that if someone were willing to make a superhero that was going to be nuanced and funny and flawed, that if they needed a comp, they could look at our movie and go, hey, there's one right there."

Summary: "Raya and the Last Dragon" takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned, and it's up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she'll learn that it'll take more than a dragon to save the world—it's going to take trust and teamwork as well.

Raya and the Last Dragon, with Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada directing and Paul Briggs and John Ripa co-directing, stars Kelly Marie Tran as the voice of the intrepid warrior Raya; Awkwafina as the legendary dragon, Sisu; Gemma Chan as Raya's nemesis, Namaari; Daniel Dae Kim as Raya's visionary father, Benja; Sandra Oh as Namaari's powerful mother, Virana; Benedict Wong as Tong, a formidable giant; Izaac Wang as Boun, a 10-year-old entrepreneur; Thalia Tran as the mischievous toddler Little Noi; Alan Tudyk as Tuk Tuk, Raya's best friend, and trusty steed; Lucille Soong as Dang Hu, the leader of the land of Talon; Patti Harrison as the chief of the Tail land; and Ross Butler as chief of the Spine land. It will be released in theaters and Disney+ Premiere Access on March 5th.