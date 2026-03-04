Posted in: Movies, Searchlight | Tagged: Ready or Not 2: Here I Come

Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come – "Bigger, Badder, Bloodier" Featurette

Searchlight Pictures released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come, teasing how the sequel is "bigger, badder, and bloodier."

Searchlight Pictures is kicking up the marketing for Ready or Not 2: Here I Come as we head into the final weeks before the film is released. The first one is considered a modern-day classic and introduced the world to a brand new final girl who came out victorious in the end. This new movie picks up mere moments after the final shot of the first film, and we see that Grace (Samara Weaving) has another task to complete before all of this is over. A new behind-the-scenes featurette was released talking about all of the blood that was spilled during the production, the cast, which is filled with a bunch of horror veterans, and expanding the mythology of a movie that brought a lot of non-horror fans to the table.

Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Moments after surviving an all-out attack from the Le Domas family, Grace (Samara Weaving) discovers she's reached the next level of the nightmarish game — and this time with her estranged sister Faith (Kathryn Newton) at her side. Grace has one chance to survive, keep her sister alive, and claim the High Seat of the Council that controls the world. Four rival families are hunting her for the throne, and whoever wins rules it all.

Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett, stars Samara Weaving, Kathryn Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, David Cronenberg, Elijah Wood, Kevin Durand, Olivia Cheng, Varun Saranga, and Daniel Beirne. It will be released on March 20, 2026.

