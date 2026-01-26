Posted in: Movies, Searchlight | Tagged: Ready or Not 2: Here I Come

Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come Moves Up One Week

Searchlight has shifted the release date of Ready or Not 2: Here I Come by one week, moving it from March 27, 2026, to March 20, 2026.

Article Summary Ready or Not 2: Here I Come moves up its release date to March 20, 2026, avoiding a box office clash.

The shift follows a previous change and puts the film up against Project Hail Mary instead of They Will Kill You.

Searchlight’s decision helps Ready or Not 2 target a different audience and sidestep direct competition.

Film industry watchers are eager to see how this new release date impacts Ready or Not 2’s box office prospects.

Once it became apparent that They Will Kill You and Ready or Not 2: Here I Come were set to open on the same day, the chances that one of the movies was going to shift its release date were pretty high. They are similar in theme at the very least, and the potential for them to cannibalize the audience, and neither of them doing well was high. Since Ready or Not 2 had already shifted its release date once, it seemed more likely that They Will Kill You would be the one to move, but that isn't the case. According to Variety and others, Searchlight has decided to shift the release date of Ready or Not 2: Here I Come by one week, from March 27, 2026, to March 20, 2026. Now Ready or Not 2 is opening opposite Project Hail Mary, but those films are targeted at very different audiences, so it might not matter that much.

Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Moments after surviving an all-out attack from the Le Domas family, Grace (Samara Weaving) discovers she's reached the next level of the nightmarish game — and this time with her estranged sister Faith (Kathryn Newton) at her side. Grace has one chance to survive, keep her sister alive, and claim the High Seat of the Council that controls the world. Four rival families are hunting her for the throne, and whoever wins rules it all.

Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett, stars Samara Weaving, Kathryn Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, David Cronenberg, Elijah Wood, Kevin Durand, Olivia Cheng, Varun Saranga, and Daniel Beirne. It will be released on

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!