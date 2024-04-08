Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: Rebel Moon, Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver., zack snyder

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver – 9 New Character Posters

Director Zack Snyder has shared 9 new character posters from the upcoming Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver. It stream to Netflix on April 19th.

Article Summary Zack Snyder unveils 9 new character posters for Rebel Moon - Part Two.

The film is set to stream on Netflix on April 19th, 2024.

Initial reception for part one was lackluster; part two marketing is subdued.

Fan expectations are high with promises of bigger roles for familiar characters.

The next part of Rebel Moon is coming up faster than we expected, and now that it is less than two weeks away, maybe Netflix will really start to promote this film to remind us all that it is coming out. The last one had a rather lackluster reception not only by audiences but by critics as well. This is supposed to be the start of something bigger, but it's unclear whether or not this is a world the audience is even keen to explore. The marketing for part two has certainly been less bombastic, that's for sure. Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver will always have dedicated fans behind it who will love anything that director Zack Snyder puts out, and he is making sure that this is getting some love. He shared nine new character posters on his official X/Twitter today. They are all familiar faces, but some of these characters promise to play a much bigger role in this film than in the previous movie. If anyone has seen this film, they aren't saying anything and the embargo is very much still up. Maybe they can get it right, or at least better, in round two.

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle, the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made. It will stream to Netflix on April 19th, 2024.

