Red Notice Star Dwayne Johnson Marks Return to Filming

Red Notice, one of the various productions shut down since spring 2020, now looks to resume filming according to star Dwayne Johnson. The Black Adam star, who will also be rejoined by his two superhero costars in Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool 2) and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman 1984), marked the occasion on his Instagram. "The world has changed, and so has our process – we are officially back to work on filming RED NOTICE," Johnson wrote. "A very productive first week back of work, but certainly not without some angst and anxiety, but overall our incredible crew remained focused, disciplined, and executed brilliantly all week long. We have implemented the most aggressive health and safety COVID measures in all of Hollywood, but as I shared with our crew yesterday, we're all still in the beta phase with no 'COVID playbook' to reference. We're an agile crew – learning on the go, and we will create the blueprint for how effective a large scale production can operate during a pandemic. Proud to go shoulder to shoulder with our entire crew on this game-changer. In the meantime, I'll continue to screw up my lines and pretend to listen to my director/writer here @rawsonthurber as he shows me my firing target. The world's most wanted art thief. An FBI profiler. And the greatest conman the world has never known. #RedNotice @netflix @sevenbucksprod @flynnpictureco @masistills."

Flynn Picture Company Statement on "Red Notice" Production

Flynn Picture Company, the production company, also released a statement regarding how they're handling the pandemic (via Cinemablend). "Incredible week! Very productive and very educational. We continue to dial-in the COVID Playbook and figure out the safest way to work for our cast, crew, and the entire industry. So far, so good. Day by day, week by week. We will keep getting better and more successful during these challenging times. Great post, brother The Rock. Feels really good to be working again." Johnson admitted he and his family were at one point afflicted with COVID on September 3, telling fans to "Wear your mask" His costars Reynolds and Gadot also chronicled their test results for COVID on social media. Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story), Red Notice is expected for release in 2021 on Netflix.

Back to work on #RedNotice. The Covid Test is quick and easy. The doctor places the swab up your nose, just deep enough to tickle your childhood memories and then it's over. No matter what you say to him, he won't buy you dinner first. 📷: @blakelively pic.twitter.com/CsohqlJCyA — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 12, 2020

Getting ready to head back to the Red Notice set💃🏻but prep looks a little different now..😳#staysafe pic.twitter.com/wTdy42rMH5 — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) September 9, 2020