Regé-Jean Page To Star In New Adaptation Of The Count Of Monte Cristo

Regé-Jean Page is set to star and produce in a new adaptation of The Count of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas.

Page aims to bring bold storytelling to global audiences, expanding cultural perspectives through entertainment.

This production by Department M and A Mighty Stranger taps into the timeless tale of wrongful imprisonment and revenge.

No release date yet, but new adaptation adds to a rich history of previous "Count of Monte Cristo" versions.

It's time for another adaptation of one of the classics. The Count of Monte Cristo is one of those books that is ripe for many Hollywood adaptations because it's one of those timeless stories that never gets old. So it's time for the children to learn about yet another famous book that exists, just like when they announced The Odyssey. Alexandre Dumas wrote The Count of Monte Cristo, and the serialized story was printed as a novel in 1846, two years after it was first published. Dumas's other works include The Three Musketeers and Man in the Iron Mask, and we can hope the education system hasn't failed so badly that people haven't heard of that one. According to Deadline, the new adaptation is coming from actor Regé-Jean Page, who will star and produce, with a script by Patrick Ness. Department M is an independent studio, and Page's producing partner, Emily Brown, through their A Mighty Stranger banner, is also on board. Department M was founded by producers Mike Larocca and Michael Schaefer, and they are also set to produce along with Youtchi von Lintel via his YouRoc banner

"Bold, adventurous storytelling with heart is the reason I got into this business, and is the backbone of everything we're making.," said Page. "Working alongside incredible collaborators, A Mighty Stranger is building a slate of creative-led projects that will broaden the cultural lens through pure entertainment. That's why we're so excited to be bringing The Count Of Monte Cristo to global audiences, unlocking the depths of Dumas' work in ways not seen yet."

Official Book Summary from Penguin Classics: "Thrown in prison for a crime he has not committed, Edmond Dantes is confined to the grim fortress of the Château d'If. There, he learns of a great hoard of treasure hidden on the Isle of Monte Cristo and becomes determined not only to escape but to unearth the treasure and use it to plot the destruction of the three men responsible for his incarceration. A huge popular success when it was first serialized in the 1840s, Dumas was inspired by a real-life case of wrongful imprisonment when writing his epic tale of suffering and retribution."

This adaptation joins the countless other television and movie adaptations of The Count of Monte Cristo, including a French adaptation that was released just this year. At the moment, there isn't a release date or any other casting information.

