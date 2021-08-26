Reptile Adds Justin Timberlake To Cast, Film Heading To Netflix

Reptile, a new detective thriller that already has Benicio Del Toro attached to direct, has added Justin Timberlake as co-star. The rights to the film have also been acquired by Netflix. Music video director Grant Singer is directing from a script he wrote with Benjamin Brewer. Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill and Thad Luckinbill are producing for Black Label Media, with Black Label's Seth Spector co-producing. Del Toro and Rachel Smith are exec producing. Deadline had the news reported of Timberlake's casting and the rights going to Netflix.

Del Toro & Timberlake Should Make For An Interesting Pair

"The film picks up following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, following a hardened detective (Del Toro) as he attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems. In doing so, he finds himself dismantling the illusions in his own life." I wonder where Timberlake fits into that. Maybe as his partner? r do we think he breaks bad and plays a criminal or something? I don't know, but the two should be an interesting match on screen. Few actors can get to the places that Del Toro can, and while I like JT, his acting has been…okay so far since he first decided to step in front of a camera.

More importantly, though, let's get a good detective film out there. Maybe I am wrong here, but it feels like forever since we got a great detective film. Nothing is really springing to mind as I sit here and type this, so I will go ahead and say there hasn't been one. Let's hope Del Toro and Timberlake can bring it and Netflix has a hit on their hands. No word yet on when production will start, but best guess is by the end of the year for a possible 2022 release.