Reptile Adds Justin Timberlake To Cast, Film Heading To Netflix

Reptile, a new detective thriller that already has Benicio Del Toro attached to direct, has added Justin Timberlake as co-star. The rights to the film have also been acquired by Netflix. Music video director Grant Singer is directing from a script he wrote with Benjamin Brewer. Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill and Thad Luckinbill are producing for Black Label Media, with Black Label's Seth Spector co-producing. Del Toro and Rachel Smith are exec producing. Deadline had the news reported of Timberlake's casting and the rights going to Netflix.

Justin Timberlake attends the 'Cafe Society' premiere and the Opening Night Gala. 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 11, 2016, photo credit: magicinfoto / Shutterstock.com.

Del Toro & Timberlake Should Make For An Interesting Pair

"The film picks up following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, following a hardened detective (Del Toro) as he attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems. In doing so, he finds himself dismantling the illusions in his own life." I wonder where Timberlake fits into that. Maybe as his partner? r do we think he breaks bad and plays a criminal or something? I don't know, but the two should be an interesting match on screen. Few actors can get to the places that Del Toro can, and while I like JT, his acting has been…okay so far since he first decided to step in front of a camera.

More importantly, though, let's get a good detective film out there. Maybe I am wrong here, but it feels like forever since we got a great detective film. Nothing is really springing to mind as I sit here and type this, so I will go ahead and say there hasn't been one. Let's hope Del Toro and Timberlake can bring it and Netflix has a hit on their hands. No word yet on when production will start, but best guess is by the end of the year for a possible 2022 release.

