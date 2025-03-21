Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: resident evil, Zach Cregger

Resident Evil: Austin Abrams Is Reportedly Being Eye For A Role

Another new adaptation of Resident Evil is in the works. Zach Cregger will write and direct it, and Austin Abrams is emerging as a possible star.

Article Summary

The film is eyeing a summer shoot as Cregger's Weapons moves to August release.

Resident Evil adaptations continue despite past failures; Sony takes another shot.

Sources hint at a horror theme with wilderness survival thriller elements.

It sounds like Sony is gearing up to cast director Zack Cregger's new Resident Evil film. We just found out that Cregger's new film Weapons has jumped up on the release schedule to August of this year, and if he wants to do any decent press for that, they will have to wrap this one up quickly. As always, there is a decent chance that things are much further along than people are actually saying, but the last we heard was that Sony wanted this movie to shoot this summer, so they need to get the ball rolling. Some names are starting to float to the top of the poo,l and The Hollywood Reporter is saying that Austin Abrams, who was recently in Wolfs, is being eyed for a role. We have no idea where in the very complicated Resident Evil lore this film would be taking place so your guess is as good as any as to who he could be in the lineup for.

How Many Resident Adaptations Is Too Many Resident Evil Adaptations?

It's almost comical at this point how many times someone has tried to make a Resident Evil something happen, constantly reviving the corpse of this IP in movies, television, and even the game series again and again, trying to capture the couple of times everything has fallen perfectly into place. And that "couple" changes depending on which corner of the fandom you're talking to, but the list is small, and you might be able to add the overall buckwild nature of the films to the list once they jumped the shark, but that was an accident.

The last ones to attempt were Netflix and Sony, which tried the year before, both of which were failures from the top down. Before that, we had the six-film series from Paul W.S. Anderson, in which each new release was just Anderson reminding us how insanely hot and badass his wife is (we don't blame him). In January, it was announced that Barbarian director Zach Cregger will write and direct the film for Sony. Sources are still a little vague about what this movie will be about, but according to THR, it " is decidedly on the horror track. It is also said to have elements of a wilderness survival thriller." So that's fun.

