Resident Evil Fans Will Be "Blown Away" By Zach Cregger's Film

Kali Reis has assured fans of Resident Evil, specifically fans of the games, that Zach Cregger's "crack at an origin story — his version of this – is amazing."

Zach Cregger, director of Barbarian, brings a fresh take to the Resident Evil franchise for Sony Pictures.

The film is reported to focus on horror with added elements of a wilderness survival thriller approach.

Following several mixed adaptations, hopes are high that this Resident Evil reboot captures the right tone.

2025 was one hell of a year for original horror, but well-known horror IPs are also getting some serious love in the coming years from big talent. There have been a lot of Resident Evil adaptations, and we're getting another one from director Zach Cregger. We're still learning more about it, but now that cast members are starting to be announced, more things are coming to the forefront. Kali Reis officially joined the cast back in October, but ScreenRant got the chance to speak to Reis, and they said that fans are going to be blown away by this film.

"I will say, for the Resident Evil fans, especially people who are gamers, his crack at an origin story — his version of this – is amazing," Reis explained. "I think you guys are going to be blown away by his imagination, his ideas, and this kind of comedic kind of journey through this crazy wild time in this Resident Evil story. I think you're going to be pleasantly surprised."

How Many Resident Evil Adaptations Is Too Many Resident Evil Adaptations?

It's almost comical at this point how many times someone has tried to make a Resident Evil something happen, constantly reviving the corpse of this IP in movies, television, and even the game series again and again, trying to capture the couple of times everything has fallen perfectly into place. And that "couple" changes depending on which corner of the fandom you're talking to, but the list is small, and you might be able to add the overall buckwild nature of the films to the list once they jumped the shark, but that was an accident.

The last ones to attempt were Netflix and Sony, which tried the year before, both of which were failures from the top down. Before that, we had the six-film series from Paul W.S. Anderson, in which each new release was just Anderson reminding us how insanely hot and badass his wife is (we don't blame him). In January, it was announced that Barbarian director Zach Cregger will write and direct the film for Sony. Sources are still a little vague about what this movie will be about, but according to THR, it " is decidedly on the horror track. It is also said to have elements of a wilderness survival thriller." So that's fun.

