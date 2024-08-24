Ridley Scott Says Gladiator II Is "The Best Thing I've Ever Made"

Paramount Pictures is betting the farm and possibly an entire country on Gladiator II this fall. The movie has been hanging out in development hell since 2001 but finally got off the ground in the last couple of years. It also got off the ground to the tune of $300 million, reportedly, which is a buckwild budget for any movie, no matter what you're trying to pull off. Ridley Scott is usually a pretty sure thing, but he hasn't been the box office draw in the last couple of years that he has been in the past. The Last Duel absolutely bombed at the box office, doing only $30 million, a reported budget of $100. House of Gucci and Napoleon did better, $166 million on a reported $75 million and $221 million on a reported ~$200 million, respectively; neither were box office success stories. If all of that wasn't bad enough, all three films have not been the critical smashes that Scott has been known for in the past, though ironically, The Last Duel is the best-reviewed of the three while being the biggest bomb.

So, while Scott might be one of the greats, his last few endeavors have not exactly paved the way to success, and Gladiator II needs to do numbers to make up for that budget, and that's before marketing. Scott, to his credit, seems unbothered by the fact that his movie could be the thing that sends Paramount Pictures into a full-blown tailspin that they are unable to get out of. He recently told Empire that the film was "the best thing I've ever made." Then, he acknowledged that he has an impressive discography; Scott clarified it's "One of the best things. I've made a few good 'uns."

One of the things that will be a draw for Gladiator II is the action and bringing Rome to life again because that was the thing that really drew people into the first film. Scott promises that "It's full-bore, brutal action," which is what we would want from something like this. However, 2024 is not 2000, and plenty of television shows have recreated Rome without much trouble. Is that going to be enough of a draw for audiences when there will be pretty stiff competition at the box office? Star Paul Mescal also highlighted the action scenes. "We made an attempt to not feel slick," Mescal said. "You're feeling like their bodies are slowing down as they're fighting. It's not like ting-ting-ting! It's more brutal. You're feeling the fatigue." We can hope that fatigue isn't an overly long runtime or pacing issues that make this feel like a long, drawn-out fight that never comes together in the end.

Gladiator II: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

Gladiator II, directed by Ridley Scott, stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, and Derek Jacobi, with Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington. It will be released on November 22, 2024.