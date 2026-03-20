Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: the drama

The Drama: Zendaya And Robert Pattinson Camera Test And A New Poster

A24 has shared a 35MM camera test featuring the stars of The Drama, Zendaya and Robert Pattinson. The film will be released in theaters on April 3, 2026.

Article Summary A24 unveils a 35mm camera test featuring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson for The Drama.

The Drama brings Zendaya and Pattinson together on screen, fueling buzz for their 2026 collaborations.

A new poster hints at the film’s quirky wedding theme and showcases its distinct A24 style.

The Drama is set for a theatrical release on April 3, 2026, with high hopes for audience connection.

Oh, this is a fun little video for A24 to share. Camera, wardrobe, and makeup tests are all things that sometimes make their way online eventually, and they're always a lot of fun to see if you're the kind of person who likes the little nuances that go into a movie production. This camera test for The Drama is pretty neat, and even if it is staged, it shows the chemistry and range of the two leads. They're going to be in three different movies together in some capacity in 2026, so people are going to be obsessed with Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, and we can hope that obsession comes with the reminder that they're both happily married, and we're watching actors doing their jobs.

The Drama is one of those movies that seems poised to really pop off quietly if it connects with the right audience, and A24 could really use that. The studio has had a hard time finding films to distribute that are both good and connect with audiences. Maybe this will be one for this year. We also got a new poster recently.

The Drama: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

EVERY WEDDING HAS SOME: A happily engaged couple is put to the test when an unexpected turn sends their wedding week off the rails.

The Drama, written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, with Lars Knudsen, p.g.a. Ari Aster, and Tyler Campellone, p.g.a. serving as producers, and Kristoffer Borgli, Chris Stinson, and Amy Greene serving as executive producers. It stars Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Alana Haim, Mamoudou Athie, and Hailey Benton Gates, and will be released in theaters on April 3, 2026.

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