Ron Clements and John Musker Taking On Metal Men for DC Animation

If you're familiar with Disney animation, then you know the names, Ron Clements and John Musker. If you don't recognize those names, then you will recognize some of the movies that they have worked on, which include The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, The Princess, and the Frog, Hercules, Moana, and a whole bunch more that defined a large part of the childhoods of multiple generations. They have been mainstays at Disney for many years. Still, it looks like they are breaking out into other waters. They are looking to bring a new era of animation to Warner Bros. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Clements and Musker have been brought on to work on an animated version of Metal Man.

According to the sources, Clemens and Musker haven't signed on to direct yet, but they are looking to, and they are signed on to produce. They also wrote the treatment for the property, and they have brought on writer Celeste Ball, who worked on Space Jam: A New Legacy, to work on the project. At the moment, we don't have any additional information about the project, such as a release date or even what kind of animation style Metal Men would be in.

Metal Men have been around since 1962 and were first introduced in Showcase #37. They are a group of six sentiment robots created by Dr. William "Will" Magnus, and they are named after various metals [shocker]. They've been popping around the DC universe in a couple of different forms since the 1960s. There was, of course, a Death Metal Men version during Superman/Batman in 2007, which sounds like something that would be more of a '90s comic thing than a DC thing. That change came with new names as well. During Doomsday Clock, they went to Mars to confront Doctor Manhatten. So in terms of what kind of vibe they could be doing for that remains to be seen. However, while Clements and Musker have explored dark themes in their movies, they tend to stay pretty kid-friendly, but maybe Warner will give them the chance to do something different. It's just too early to make that call right now, but this might be a project to keep an eye on.