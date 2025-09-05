Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, deadpool, ryan reynolds

Ryan Reynolds Hasn't Set Foot On The Avengers: Doomsday Set

Last month, it was reported that Deadpool would have a role in Avengers: Doomsday, but Ryan Reynolds revealed he hadn't set foot on the set (at the time of writing).

On August 12th, Ryan Reynolds shared an image on Instagram that got everyone all excited and talking. It was a picture of the Avengers logo with an A that is usually associated with anarchy spraypainted over it. The post is still up, and there isn't any caption that has any hints about what that could mean. The reality is, if anyone could bring a little anarchy to the Avengers, it would be Wade, so the "A" symbol wasn't that far off. Four days later, a new report surfaced which said, "Yes, Deadpool will appear in Avengers: Doomsday. (Don't expect him to actually be joining the Avengers team, though.)" We also know that the cast revealed during the Chair Stream From Hell isn't everyone who appears in the film, so Deadpool's appearance is not out of the frame of reality.

Entertainment Weekly tried to be sneaky about the reported casting when they spoke to Reynolds during the Toronto International Film Festival. He was doing press rounds for John Candy: I Like Me, the documentary he produced with director Colin Hanks. Instead of just asking if Deadpool would have a role in Avengers: Doomsday, they asked if he had written any easter eggs for Doomsday that were similar to the John Candy easter eggs that appeared in all three Deadpool movies.

"There's four that I've got in there," Reynolds replied in jest, according to EW's writing. "Of course, I've written them all at home in my PJs, and nobody's seen 'em nor have I stepped foot on set. But, yeah, that's about as far as I'll go on that one." It was a clever way to try and get a confirmation out of a Marvel actor, but it didn't work.

Is Avengers: Doomsday Taking Steps Back Instead Of Forward?

Over the summer of 2024, word came that Marvel and Disney were courting Anthony and Joe Russo to return and direct the next two Avengers films. It made sense in a way; they were coming off a year that didn't exactly go to plan, and no doubt they wanted to go with what they thought would be the safest option. It turned out that the reports were spot on, and in July 2024, they were announced as the directors at San Diego Comic-Con. That was also where we learned that Robert Downey Jr. would be coming back as Doctor Doom, and it became very clear that Marvel was playing it safe by returning to what worked the first time.

At the end of March, over the course of five and a half hours, Marvel announced a large portion of the Avengers: Doomsday cast, which includes, along with already confirmed Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, and Pedro Pascal. The inclusion of previous X-Men characters is more proof that Marvel is taking steps back instead of forward. The stream was also an announcement that the film had entered production. Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters on December 18, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars is set to be released on December 17, 2027.

