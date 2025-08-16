Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged:

Avengers: Doomsday – New Report Teases Deadpool's Rumored Role

A new report gives even more weight to Deadpool's role in Avengers: Doomsday, but Wade is (unsurprisingly) not going to be a team player.

Article Summary New reports strengthen rumors of Deadpool's appearance in Avengers: Doomsday, though not as a team member.

Ryan Reynolds teased the role with an Avengers logo image featuring Deadpool’s signature anarchy red A.

Heat Vision sources indicate Deadpool will appear, aligning with the film’s multiversal and X-Men connections.

The Russo brothers return to direct, signaling a move to familiar ground after recent Marvel challenges.

Despite the massive chair announcement, the cast list for Avengers: Doomsday is incomplete, and we don't know who else will appear. Much like the last two Avengers films, if there were ever a time to call people back to a two-minute cameo, it would be these films. The X-Men and that Fox corner of Marvel are all confirmed, and Deadpool & Wolverine did some timey wimey stuff to explain all of that. Ryan Reynolds shared an image on social media the other day of the Avengers symbol with a spray-painted red A over it. That A specifically is linked to "anarchy," and we said at the time that if there was a character that would bring a little anarchy to the Avengers, it's Wade. It sounds like we weren't far off if the report from the Heat Vision newsletter is anything to go by. They reach out to sources when that image appeared on social media, and their sources reported, "Yes, Deadpool will appear in Avengers: Doomsday. (Don't expect him to actually be joining the Avengers team, though.)"

This is a speculation, rumor, or whatnot, but THR doesn't usually waste digital ink on something they don't have confidence in. It's also just not that much of a stretch considering everything we know about Wade as a character and how he would react to everyone taking things seriously in Avengers: Doomsday. That red "A" was posted for a reason: Reynolds wouldn't have shared it if Marvel hadn't given him permission to do so.

Is Avengers: Doomsday Taking Steps Back Instead Of Forward?

Over the summer of 2024, word came that Marvel and Disney were courting Anthony and Joe Russo to return and direct the next two Avengers films. It made sense in a way; they were coming off a year that didn't exactly go to plan, and no doubt they wanted to go with what they thought would be the safest option. It turned out that the reports were spot on, and in July 2024, they were announced as the directors at San Diego Comic-Con. That was also where we learned that Robert Downey Jr. would be coming back as Doctor Doom, and it became very clear that Marvel was playing it safe by returning to what worked the first time.

At the end of March, over the course of five and a half hours, Marvel announced a large portion of the Avengers: Doomsday cast, which includes, along with already confirmed Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, and Pedro Pascal. The inclusion of previous X-Men characters is more proof that Marvel is taking steps back instead of forward. The stream was also an announcement that the film had entered production. Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters on December 18, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars is set to be released on December 17, 2027.

