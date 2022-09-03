SAW Collectors: A Pretty Cool Blu-ray Set Is Coming To Australia

SAW has a new film coming out in 2023, and the series has had multiple releases across many formats over the years, but this might just be the coolest so far. Limited to only 1500 copies and available from Australian label Via Vision Entertainment, a new collection of the previous seven SAW films, Jigsaw, and even Spiral: From The Book Of SAW. Pretty sure that is the first time all of those have been released in a set. It spans 13 discs and includes the first film, Jigsaw, and Spiral in 4K. The discs come in booklet packaging, and there is a bonus disc full of special features included. The coolest part, the set includes a replica of the infamous bear trap. Check out the set below, and order here for release this November.

SAW Fans Should Grab This For Their Collections

"With its story of a morally obsessed serial killer who forces his victims to play horrific games, Saw shocked audiences, redefined the horror genre, and spawned one of the most successful franchises of all time. Now, it's time to put the pieces of the puzzle together with Saw 1-6, Saw: 3D – The Final Chapter, Jigsaw and Spiral: From the Book of Saw in this ultimate 13-disc collection – featuring an exclusive replica Reverse Bear Trap plus a bonus disc packed with hours of special features – including behind-the-scenes featurettes, cast & crew interviews, and more!"

Here is what the franchise producers had to say about bringing the franchise back next year: "We have been listening to what the fans have been asking for and are hard at work planning a movie that Saw aficionados and horror fans alike will love. And part of that is giving the reins to Kevin Greutert, director of Saw VI, which is still one of the fans' favorites in the entire series. More details will be revealed soon."