SAW Is Returning, New Film Set By Lionsgate For October 2023

SAW is back, as if there was any doubt. Lionsgate has announced that they are moving into production on a new film in the franchise, and that it will release on October 27th, 2023. Kevin Greutert, who directed Saw VI and Saw: The Final Chapter, and edited Saw I through V and Jigsaw will helm the film. Plot details are unknown at this time, but assume it will be set in the franchise's universe, and may even reflect the events of Spiral: From The Book of SAW that came out in 2021.

SAW Returning Was Only A Matter Of Time

"Commenting on the announcement, franchise producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules said, "We have been listening to what the fans have been asking for and are hard at work planning a movie that Saw aficionados and horror fans alike will love. And part of that is giving the reins to Kevin Greutert, director of Saw VI, which is still one of the fans' favorites in the entire series. More details will be revealed soon."

The SAW franchise is one of the most successful in the history of horror, having nine films under its belt, that have combined to gross over $1 billion at the box office and with retail sales. Let that sink in for a minute. Even after the lukewarm reception of Spiral, the return of the franchise proper to theaters was inevitable. They cost next to nothing to make and make big money even if you are talking about the later sequels. Really the franchise has never gone away if you count Jigsaw and Spiral. But if you had told me that all these years later after the first one, we would be getting a tenth entry in the franchise, I would have laughed at you.

SAW 10 will release on October 27th, 2023.

