Scoob! Will Skip Theaters, Debuts On Digital On May 15th

Scoob!, the new animated relaunch of the Scooby-Doo franchise, will now skip theaters. The film will instead release digitally on May 15th for rental at $19.99 and to own for $24.99 on your preferred streaming service. That is the same date the film was going to debut in theaters, but quite obviously, that is not going to happen now with the continuing closures of theaters. It is a little sad that the film will not see the big release Scoob and the gang deserve, but we get to see the movie anyway, and in the end, that is what matters. The news was first reported by Variety.

Scoob! Synopsis

"The first full-length animated Scooby-Doo adventure for the big screen is the never-before-told stories of Scooby-Doo's origins and the greatest mystery in the career of Mystery Inc. "SCOOB!" reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma, and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global "dogpocalypse," the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined."

They assembled a pretty good voice cast for the film, and any new Scooby-Doo content is ok with me. This also comes on the heels of the success Universal just had releasing Trolls World Tour straight to digital the same day it was to open in theaters earlier this month. That film landed the biggest debut for a digital movie ever. Obviously, Warner Bros. is hoping to strike while the iron is hot and have similar success with Scoob!.

Scoob!, featuring the voice talents of Will Forte, Mark Wahlberg, Jason Issacs, Gina Rodriguez, Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried, Kiersey Clemons, Ken Jeong, Tracy Morgan, Simon Cowell, and Frank Welker hits digital streaming services on May 15th.