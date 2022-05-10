Scream 6: All Of The New Generation Returning For Next Film

Scream 6 has a release date. The film will go in front of cameras this summer for release on March 31st, 2023, so about a year from now. That means after lying dormant for 11 years, we will have two new Scream films releasing in two years. Quite the turnaround there. Of course, the latest film in the franchise, Scream, was released to much fanfare in January and was quite a success. Today, Variety reported that the new generation that joined the franchise will all return for the next film. Melissa Barrera (Sam), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy), Mason Gooding (Chad), and Jenna Ortega (Tara) are all coming back, as they were the ones who survived Ghostfaces' rampage in this year's film.

Scream As A Whole Is One Of Horror's Signature Franchises

"Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past." Dylan Minnette (Goosebumps), Mason Gooding (Let It Snow), Kyle Gallner (Ghosts of War),Jasmin Savoy Brown("Love") and Mikey Madison (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Jack Quaid ("The Boys"), Melissa Barrera ("In The Heights"), Jenna Ortega ("You") and Marley Shelton as Deputy Judy Hicks star alongside the returning cast, including Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette. The new Scream is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett and produced by Chad Villella of the filmmaking group Radio Silence, who was previously impressed with Ready or Not. The screenplay is by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. The entire creative team will return for Scream 6. No word yet on if Neve Campbell will be back, but we know Courtney Cox will be, as she talked about being back about a month ago.

