Scream 6 Will Release On March 31st, 2023, Filming This Summer

Scream 6 has a release date. The film will go in front of cameras this summer for release on March 31st, 2023, so about a year from now. That means after lying dormant for 11 years, we will have two new Scream films release in two years. Quite the turnaround there. Of course, the latest film in the franchise, Scream, was released to much fanfare in January and was quite a success. Just yesterday, series star Courtney Cox confirmed that she will return for the next film, admitting that she has the script in her possession. Deadline had the news.

Scream As A Whole Is One Of Horror's Signature Franchises

"Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past." Dylan Minnette (Goosebumps), Mason Gooding (Let It Snow), Kyle Gallner (Ghosts of War), Jasmin Savoy Brown ("Love") and Mikey Madison (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Jack Quaid ("The Boys"), Melissa Barrera ("In The Heights"), Jenna Ortega ("You") and Marley Shelton as Deputy Judy Hicks star alongside the returning cast, including Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette. The new Scream is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett and produced by Chad Villella of the filmmaking group Radio Silence, who was previously impressed with Ready or Not. The screenplay is by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

When you rewatch the Scream franchise on Paramount+, give another look to Scream 4. It really has aged quite well and might be the second-best film in the series. Nothing will ever top the original, but that one actually comes kind of close. Maybe just skip the third one and read a recap, though.

All of Scream, all five films, are available to stream on Paramount+.