Scream Star Cox Says She Will Return For Scream 6, Fought To Save…

Scream opened in January to a great box office and a great fan response, so much so that a sequel is on the way, and while two of the series stars will possibly be back, we know one who won't. SPOILER: In the new film, David Arquette's beloved Dewey was killed by Ghostface, as Neve Campbell's Sydney and Courtney Cox's Gale survived to fight another day. It turns out, in a new interview on the Just For Variety podcast, Cox says she fought for Dewey to survive, though as we all know, it was not enough to change his fate.

Scream Will Miss THAT Character, As Will The Cast

"It was sad because Dewey is such a beloved character, and he's so goofy, and I thought he brought such a comedic twist to the whole Scream franchise; I think that was really — that was a downer." And on how she fought for him to survive: "I absolutely did, and I kind of thought they heard me. I remember being on the lawn going, 'I just thought it was a big mistake not to have the option. I understand why you want [to do it] — it makes it really serious. But then wouldn't it be great if just [in] the last three minutes: text from the hospital.' I wanted that to happen. It just feels strange."

She is right, though most thought walking into the theater this time that Dewey's fate was sealed already, after narrowly escaping death quite a few times in the franchise. On the same podcast, she says she will be back for Scream 6 and has the script already as well.

Scream is now available on digital services and to stream on Paramount+.