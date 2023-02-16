Scream 6 Teases The End Of The Line For Our Favorites It is the end of the line for all our favorites in the latest tease for Scream 6 with the film about a month away on March 10th.

Scream 6 is everywhere these days, from the Super Bowl to social media, and today one of the best teases they have done was released. In the short clip, we get a glimpse of each character as a stop on a subway and the threatening quote, "You've reached the end of the line." Starring Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, Courteney Cox, Dermot Mulroney, Henry Czerny, Samara Weaving, and Tony Revolori, the film is out on March 10th. Below is the Tweet with the tease.

Scream 6 Doing Everything Right

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are back directing this one after bringing the franchise back successfully this past January. The screenplay is by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. We also will not be in Woodsboro for this one, as the bloodshed is moving to New York City for this new installment. It does make me very interested to see how the franchise will play without Sydney, and I won't disagree with anyone who says that is the direction they should have gone earlier in the franchise in the first place. It will just be weird. That being said, this one is getting me way more excited than the 2022 one. It feels like they have more confidence in it. That was something that was missing from last year's Scream entry, and some of the additions to the mythology we have already gotten in the other trailers and releases have been pretty exciting to see. And it is also cool that Panettiere is back, she was great in part 4, and I was sad that she was not back for part 5. I hope she is not the killer, though I would imagine she is high on most suspect lists.

Scream 6 will release in theaters on March 10th.