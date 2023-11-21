Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: Melissa Barrera, scream 7, Spyglass Media

Melissa Barrera Out Of Scream 7 After Controversial Comments

Melissa Barrera has been let go from the seventh Scream film after comments made about the Israel-Hamas War on social media.

Melissa Barrera, the centerpiece of the Scream franchise revival, is out of the seventh installment after posting controversial comments about the Israel-Hamas War, according to a report on THR. Barrera starred in 2022's Scream and this year's Scream VI, which has combined to gross over $300 million worldwide and revitalize the franchise. The actress posted Instagram stories and other comments on social media about the conflict, using language that reportedly caused Spyglass media to drop her from the project.

Melissa Barrera Sends Scream Team Back To Drawing Board

The creative team behind the last two films, Radio Silence, is taking a backseat for the seventh film, which will be directed by Happy Death Day's Christopher Landon. They will still be on as executive producers. And the question now is, what do you do with the continuity setup in the last two films? Barrera is crucial to the story going forward, as she was the daughter of Billy Loomis, and at the end of the sixth film, it is heavily implied that she may be following in her father's footsteps. At this point, filming had not started or anything because of the dual strikes, so they have time to crack the new story direction, but they have their work cut out for them now.

Jenna Ortega could take the lead role going forward, but she may be too busy. Maybe it's time to bring back Neve Campbell after she was absent from the sixth film over a pay dispute. In any case, there is a segment of the fanbase that will be pretty upset by this turn of events. They are a loyal fanbase, however, and here's hoping that Landon and the creative team can figure something out to make sure they continue the momentum the last two films created.

