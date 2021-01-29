Scream Star David Arquette On Filming During A Pandemic: It's A Drag

Scream is returning to theaters, as we all know, and not soon enough. Delayed to 2022 because of pandemic reasons, the entire film was made last year during the pandemic, and that for sure presented its own challenges for this exciting project. Ghost Face will face off against some familiar foes, including David Arquette as the returning Dewey. He recently sat down with Radio Times to discuss filming during a worldwide pandemic, how different it is to do, and working with directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of Radio Silence.

Scream Is Done….So Just Release It!

"You do rehearsals with your mask on," Arquette explained to RadioTimes. "And then you take the mask off, and it's your scene, but it's the first time you've done it face to face. And it gives you this other layer of discovery when you're having a scene with someone and see their face for the first time. There are certain things that are really interesting about it, and others that are a real drag obviously."

He had this to say about working with the Radio Silence team on this new Scream as well: "They're incredible," the actor divulged. "We did it during COVID, so half the time I'm only looking at their eyes, but they're great. They were inspired by Wes Craven, and they're filmmakers because of him partially; he was one of their heroes, so it's great to see these people work on the movie."

Scream, starring Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mikey Madison, join the retuning Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, David Arquette as Dewey Riley, and Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers in the cast. It releases on January 14th, 2022, but since it is done filming and seemingly done, they should release it sooner.