Carrie 2013 Getting 4K Release From Scream Factory

The 2013 remake of Carrie is getting a big 4K Blu-ray release on March 19th from Scream Factory and is up for preorder now.

Article Summary Carrie 2013 starring Julianne Moore, Chloë Grace Moretz lands a 4K Blu-ray release.

Scream Factory announces Collector's Edition with new 4K scan and special features.

The package includes fresh interviews, a commentary with director Kimberly Peirce.

Preorders are available before the March 19th release, with extra deleted scenes and more.

Carrie 2013 has more fans than most think, and they will be delighted to know that Scream Factory has a 4K Blu-ray release of the film slated for March 19th. Starring Julianne Moore and Chloë Grace Moretz, the film was directed by Kimberly Peirce. There are actually many people who enjoy this one even more than the original from 1976. Scream Factory smartly will release this film to the masses with many new special features as they do with many of their releases. That includes a new commentary with Peirce as well, a rarity these days on disc. But a commentary is always appreciated. Check out the cover and features list below.

Carrie 4K Blu-ray Release Details

This March, bring home a new vision of high school horror from award-winning director Kimberly Peirce (Boys Don't Cry, P-Valley) with the release of Carrie (2013) Collector's Edition from Scream Factory. Starring Julianne Moore and Chloë Grace Moretz, the fan-favorite adaptation of Stephen King's novel is a two-disc 4K UHD / Blu-ray set that features a new 4K scan from the original camera negative. The release also includes a variety of bonus features, including a new interview with author and screenwriter Joseph Maddrey, a new interview with production designer Carol Spier, audio commentary with director Kimberly Peirce, behind-the-scenes featurettes, deleted scenes, and more! Fans can pre-order their copies now by visiting ShoutStudios.com

Here is the features list for the release:

Carrie (2013) Collector's Edition Bonus Features

NEW 4K Scan from the original camera negative

NEW "The Devil's Hand: Designing Carrie" – interview with production designer Carol Spier

NEW "They're All Going to Laugh at You: Adapting Carrie" – Interview with author Joseph Maddrey

Audio Commentary with director Kimberly Peirce

Alternate Ending

Deleted/Alternate Scenes

"Creating Carrie" Featurette

"The Power Of Telekinesis" Featurette

"Tina On Fire" Stunt Double Dailies

"Telekinetic Coffee Shop Surprise"

Theatrical Trailer

