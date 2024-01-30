Posted in: Movies, Scream Factory | Tagged: 4k blu-ray, scream factory, the ring

The Ring Collection Coming To 4K Blu-ray In March From Scream Factory

The Ring is getting the box set of fans dreams from Scream Factory in March, and we have the full list of special features for you.

Article Summary The Ring Collection in 4K Blu-ray arrives in March, featuring all three films from Scream Factory.

Box set includes new 4K scans approved by director Gore Verbinski and exclusive special features.

Collector’s set boasts new artwork and bonus content such as deleted scenes, interviews, and trailers.

Each movie comes as a two-disc set with a 4K Ultra HD version and additional Blu-ray features.

The Ring was a very important horror film, and Scream Factory is paying homage to the three films in the franchise with a new box set. Yes, for those who don't remember, there are three films in the series. The whole thing is based on Ringu, the 1998 Japanese horror classic, and many thought it was a bad idea to remake it at the time. It turns out that people really liked the remake, so much so that there were two more movies. All three will be on 4k in this box set, housed in a box with new artwork. You can see that and the special features for each disc below.

The Ring Collection 4K Details

THE RING

NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative Supervised And Approved By Gore Verbinski In Dolby Vision

Special Features (Blu-Ray):

NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative Supervised And Approved By Gore Verbinski

NEW "Ghost Girl Gone Global"

"Don't Watch This" – Collection Of Deleted Footage

Rings – Short Film That Uncovers The Terrifying And Secret Connection Between The Ring And Its Sequel

"The Origin Of Terror"

Cast And Crew Interviews

Theatrical Trailer

DISC ONE – 4K ULTRA HD: 2160p Ultra High-Definition HDR Widescreen (1.85:1)/English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY: 1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1)/English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

THE RING TWO

Special Features (4K UHD):

NEW Theatrical Version – 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative In Dolby Vision

NEW Commentary With Film Critics Emily Higgins And Billy Dunham

Special Features (Blu-ray):

Unrated Version Of the Film

NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative

Rings – Short Film That Uncovers The Terrifying And Secret Connection Between The Ring And Its Sequel

Deleted Scenes

"Fear Of Film: Special Effects"

"Faces Of Fear: The Phenomenon"

"Samara: From Eye Of Icon"

"The Power Of Symbols"

The Making Of The Ring Two

Theatrical Trailer

DISC ONE – 4K ULTRA HD: 2160p Ultra High-Definition HDR Widescreen (1.85:1)/English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

DSIC TWO – BLU-RAY: 1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1)/English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.

RINGS

Special Features (4K UHD):

NEW 4K Master In Dolby Vision

Special Features (Blu-Ray):

NEW 4K Master

Deleted/Extended Scenes

"Terror Comes Full Circle"

"Resurrecting The Dead: Bringing Samara Back"

"Scary Scenes"

DISC ONE – 4K ULTRA HD: 2160p Ultra High-Definition HDR Widescreen (1.85:1)/English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

DSIC TWO – BLU-RAY: 1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1)/English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

