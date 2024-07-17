Posted in: Movie Poster, Movies | Tagged: bill skarsgard, lionsgate, the crow

The Crow has Another, Better New Poster Than The Last One

The Crow has another, much better poster for you to see. The remake from Lionsgate will hit theaters on August 23rd.

The Crow reboot has had lots of promo, and not all of it has been good. That being said, as bad as that last poster looked, this one is miles better when you compare the two. It was released today, as the film is set to come out on August 23rd. It stars Bill Skarsgård as Eric Draven, FKA Twigs, and Danny Huston. It is directed by Rupert Sanders. Below is the new international poster that Lionsgate revealed today.

The Crow Is Facing An Uphill Battle Right Now

Bill Skarsgård takes on the iconic role of THE CROW in this modern reimagining of the original graphic novel by James O'Barr. Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

Here is Bill about taking over the iconic role of The Crow: "I was a huge fan of the original film growing up as a kid and was so honored to take on the role of Eric Draven. But what really drew me to it was what Rupert Sanders wanted to do with it. He wanted to completely reimagine the story and the character and tailor it toward a modern audience. It's a character I know many revere and have a strong connection to – he is unlike any I've ever taken on before. Working with the remarkably talented FKA Twigs was magical. I felt a responsibility to Eric's story and endeavored to stay true to the spirit of the source material; I can't wait for the world to see the film, and I hope it resonates with audiences as strongly as it did with those of us involved."

The Crow opens in theaters on August 23rd.

