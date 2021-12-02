See West Side Story Early, in IMAX, With a Special Cast Q&A

The review embargo for West Side Story came down today, and so far, things are looking very positive. People have been highly anticipating this movie for a long time, and the delay due to COVID has just made fans even more excited. It turns out that you can go see West Side Story early, in IMAX, for free with a special Q&A. It's run through Gofobo, so you need to go to the site and get a pass. Then, you need to find out when the theater you are going to is going to hand out their tickets. A pass is not a ticket, and these events are always overbooked. So you're going to have to line up early if you want to get in. Get your passes here, and good luck to all of the fans who get in and get to see the movie early. I hope it's everything you want it to be.

On Monday, December 6 at 4PM PT/7PM ET, join Director/Producer Steven Spielberg and the cast of "West Side Story" for a special IMAX Live Fan Event. Free to the public, the live event will feature a Q&A with Spielberg and cast members Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez and Mike Faist, followed by a screening of "West Side Story." Each guest will receive a "West Side Story" mini poster. The event will take place in person in 10 IMAX locations across the US and Canada.

Directed by Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award® winner Tony Kushner, West Side Story tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. This reimagining of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony); Ariana DeBose (Anita); David Alvarez (Bernardo); Mike Faist (Riff); Brian d'Arcy James (Officer Krupke); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino); with Rita Moreno (as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works); and introducing Rachel Zegler (María). Moreno – one of only three artists to be honored with Academy®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, Tony®, and Peabody Awards – also serves as one of the film's executive producers. It will be released in theaters on December 10th.