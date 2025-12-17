Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: sam raimi, Send Help

Send Help: I Want To Be The Next Survivor TV Spot Released

In a new TV spot released for Sam Raimi's upcoming film Send Help, we find out why Linda is so weirdly prepared to survive on a deserted island.

Article Summary Sam Raimi drops a new TV spot for Send Help, teasing quirky survival skills and dark humor.

Rachel McAdams stars as Linda, whose obsession with reality shows prepares her for island survival.

The spot hints at a twisted, psychological take on the deserted island genre with comedic elements.

Send Help lands in theaters January 30, 2026, marking Raimi’s return to original filmmaking.

This is your friendly reminder that we are not only getting a new original film from director Sam Raimi in just a couple of weeks. We haven't seen a ton of footage from this film yet, but now that we're in the final countdown for Avatar: Fire and Ash, we have some more time to dedicate to the early 2026 releases. The first trailer for this film showed off one hell of a concept with a very promising and unhinged-looking performance from Rachel McAdams , which is always fun. We got a new TV spot today, which reveals how Linda knows so much about surviving on a deserted island; it turns out she really wanted to go on a reality show like Survivor (unclear if they are referencing the actual show), and she's in it to win it. So she taught herself all the things she would need to know about surviving with very few resources.

Send Help: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Rachel McAdams. Dylan O'Brien. Send Help.

Directed by Sam Raimi, only in theaters January 30, 2026.

20th Century Studios' Send Help, the upcoming darkly comedic psychological thriller from genre-bending visionary director Sam Raimi (Spider-Man, The Evil Dead).

The all-original film stars Oscar® and Tony Award® nominated actress Rachel McAdams (Spotlight, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret., Mean Girls), Dylan O'Brien (Twinless, Saturday Night), Edyll Ismail (La Brea), Dennis Haysbert (Far from Heaven), Xavier Samuel (Elvis), Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians), Thaneth Warakulnukroh (Thai Cave Rescue), and Emma Raimi (Happy Pills), and releases in theaters nationwide on January 30, 2026.

Linda Liddle (Rachel McAdams) and Bradley Preston (Dylan O'Brien), two colleagues who find themselves stranded on a deserted island after they are the only survivors of a plane crash. On the island, they must overcome past grievances and work together to survive, but ultimately, it becomes an unsettling and darkly humorous battle of wills and wits to make it out alive.

Send Help is produced by Raimi and Zainab Azizi (65), executive produced by JJ Hook (The Amateur), and written by Damian Shannon & Mark Swift (Friday the 13th, Baywatch), with original music by Danny Elfman (The Nightmare Before Christmas, Batman).

