Sex Appeal Hits Hulu Next Friday, Here Is The Trailer

Sex Appeal is a new coming-of-age comedy coming to Hulu next Friday. It stars Mika Abdalla, Jake Short, Mason Versaw, Paris Jackson, Margaret Cho, Fortune Feimster, Rebecca Henderson, Tate Hanyok, Hayden Szeto, and Artemis Pebdani, and is directed by Talia Osteen from a script by Tate Hanyock. This is the fifth production for Hulu from production company American High, after Big Time Adolescence, The Binge, The Ultimate Playlist of Noise, and Plan B.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sex Appeal | Trailer | Hulu (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A207HN4bRJM)

Sex Appeal Synopsis

"Avery Hansen-White doesn't do things she isn't excellent at. So when her long-distance boyfriend hints at wanting to take their relationship to the next level, she sets out to master her sexuality, employing her oldest friend, Larson, as a test subject. In this hilarious teen comedy, Avery's study results in the realization that there's more to sex, and love, than mechanics. Relationships require both head and heart. Sex Appeal stars Mika Abdalla, Jake Short, Mason Versaw, Paris Jackson, Margaret Cho, Fortune Feimster, Rebecca Henderson, Tate Hanyok, Hayden Szeto, and Artemis Pebdani. It arrives on Hulu on January 14th."

Sex Appeal looks like a good time. Who knows, though. The cast looks like they are having a good time, though it could be argued that they are trying a bit too hard. Abdalla seems to be throwing herself into the role, that's for sure. Hulu had some modest hits last year in the original film space, including Vacation Friends, The Ultimate Playlist of Noise, Boss Level, and False Positive. They are looking to take that momentum into 2022, and this just might be the one to do it. Sex Appeal is going to debut on Hulu next Friday, January 14th. Hopefully, it lives up to the promise of its entertaining trailer.