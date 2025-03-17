Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Sgt. Rock

Sgt. Rock: Colin Farrell Is Reportedly In Talks To Star

Colin Farrell is reportedly looking to snag his second role in the DC Universe; he is in talks to star in Luca Guadagnino‘s Sgt. Rock film.

Article Summary Colin Farrell is in talks to star in Luca Guadagnino's upcoming DC film, Sgt. Rock.

Sgt. Rock, a WWII comic figure, has been stuck in development hell since the late '80s.

Previous casting attempts included Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis.

Guadagnino aims to bring Sgt. Rock to the DC Universe, shooting is expected to start this summer.

Colin Farrell is looking to double dip in the DC Universe. Farrell is coming off an awards season with many accolades for The Penguin's first season. It's really awesome that the show, which at first sounds like the sort of thing executives would think of during a board meeting as a way to try and print money, turned into something artistically fabulous. We love to see it. However, it sounds like Farrell might be returning for round two at the DC Universe. According to Deadline, Farrell is in talks to star in Luca Guadagnino's Sgt. Rock movie. And because people might be annoying, these are two completely separate corners of the DC Universe so it doesn't matter. Robert Pattinson could get cast as someone else in a different corner of the DC Universe, and it wouldn't matter. That is the beauty of Elseworlds; everyone can collectively chill. The film is reportedly looking to shoot sometime this summer, and the higher-ups at DC are apparently very into this script.

Sgt. Rock: A WW2 Comic Book Hero With A Long Stint In Development Hell

Sgt. Rock, or Franklin John Rock, was first introduced in Our Army at War #83 in June 1983 from DC Comics. He was created by writer Robert Kanigher and artist Joe Kubert. He has been popping around the DC Universe as a member of various teams, including the United States Army, Suicide Squad, and the Creature Commandos. People have been trying to make a Sgt. Rock movie for as long as some of you who are reading this article have been alive (the late 1980s/early 1990s). Arnold Schwarzenegger was set to star at one point because, of course, he was, and the film went through multiple different screenplays over the years. Eventually, Schwarzenegger was dropped, but there was some movement on the project in the early 2000s with rumors saying Bruce Willis might star and Guy Ritchie would direct, but nothing ever really came from it. The project continued to shift directions, including what time period it could potentially take place in, heading into the 2010s before the project faded into the depths of development hell.

Sgt. Rock is now in the new DC Universe, and that seemed to be the thing that brought all this back to the forefront. He appeared in a flashback in Creature Commandos, voiced by Maury Sterling, and we all know that the DC Universe is supposed to be pretty interconnected these days. Last September, we got word that Luca Guadagnino, of all people, was going to direct a Sgt. Rock movie with Justin Kuritzkes set to write the script. Guadagnino and Kuritzkes worked on Challengers and Queer in 2024, the first of which has gathered some critical acclaim and the latter of which was painfully overlooked by all of you. In November, it was reported that Daniel Craig was in talks to star, thus reuniting the team from Queer, but it sounds like the ink was never officially dry on any contracts. There are no other details or a release date.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!